The drawcard of little Inujima island is this copper refinery converted into an eco-building, displaying artist Yanagi Yukinori's surreal take on the natural world. This is more an interactive experience than a traditional gallery: you enter through a dark maze of mirrors with the burning sun at its end, and continue past floating furniture and walls that seem to disappear. It's a short walk along the coast from the ferry terminal.

Ferries connect Inujima to Teshima and Naoshima.