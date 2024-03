Legend (or marketing) says if you stroll this sandbar dubbed 'Angel Road' with your loved one, your heart's desire will come true. In reality it's three islets that become connected at low tide, but it's a pretty spot.

To get there, take a Nishiura line (西浦線) bus (¥150, 10 minutes, twice hourly) from Tonoshō port to the Kokusai Hotel (国際ホテル).