Just north of Sakate is the turn-off to the picturesque fishing village of Tanoura (田ノ浦), site of the village school that featured in the film Twenty-Four Eyes. The film was based on a novel by local writer Tsuboi Sakae and was a huge hit in postwar Japan. At this movie village, you can see the set used in the 1980s remake of the original 1954 B&W film.