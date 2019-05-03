Isamu Noguchi Garden Museum

Born in Los Angeles to a Japanese poet and an American writer, Noguchi (1904–1988) set up a studio and residence here in 1970. Today the complex is filled with hundreds of Noguchi's works, mostly unfinished. Inspiring sculptures are displayed in the beautifully restored buildings and in the surrounding landscape. You can also check out the house in which Noguchi lived. Email ahead for reservations, preferably two weeks or more in advance (see the website for reservations and access details).

Tours in English are possible.