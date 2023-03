Half the fun of visiting Yakuri-ji may be riding the retro cable car up and down to the temple, but this is a spectacular place in its own right, sitting in the forest under the high cliffs of Goken-san. As this is Temple 85 of the 88, most pilgrims at Yakuri-ji are excited as they get close to their goal. This is a temple at which to pray for success in business, study and matchmaking!