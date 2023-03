Yashima-ji, Temple 84 of the 88, sits atop the tabletop mountain of Yashima, to the east of Takamatsu. This was the site of a decisive battle between the Genji and Heike clans in the late 12th century, and the temple's Treasure House (¥500) exhibits artefacts relating to the battle. Check out the Pond of Blood, where victorious Genji warriors washed the blood from their swords. You can either walk up from Yashima Station or drive up the scenic road.