About 500m north of Yashima station, Shikoku-mura is an excellent village museum that houses old buildings transported here from all over Shikoku and neighbouring islands. The village's fine kabuki stage came from Shōdo-shima, which is famous for its traditional farmers' kabuki performances. There is also an excellent restaurant serving, you guessed it, Sanuki-udon (from ¥450) in an old farmhouse building as you leave the village.