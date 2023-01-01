Chichū Art Museum

A work of art itself, this museum designed by Tadao Ando consists of a series of cool concrete-walled spaces sitting snugly underground. Lit by natural light, it provides a remarkable setting for several Monet water-lily paintings, some monumental sculptures by Walter De Maria and installations by James Turrell. Outside is the Chichū garden, created in the spirit of Monet's garden in Giverny.

During peak periods, a 'timed ticket' system may be in place, designating the time you are able to purchase a ticket and enter.