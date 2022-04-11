Ueno is the cultural heart of Tokyo. Its central park, Ueno-kōen, has the city's highest concentration of museums, including the Tokyo National Museum. The neighboring areas of Yanaka, Nezu and Sendagi are collectively known as Yanesen. It's a charming part of Tokyo that feels like time stopped several decades ago. Nearby is the campus of the prestigious Tokyo University. Transporting you even further back in time is the beguilingly beautiful Edo-era garden Rikugi-en, the highlight of Komagome.