Japan’s oldest zoo, established in 1882, is home to animals from around the globe, but the biggest attractions are the giant pandas from China, Rī Rī and Shin Shin. Following several disappointments, the two finally had a cub, Xiang Xiang, in 2017. The zoo includes part of Shinobazu-iku and has a terrace right on the edge for good views. Across the causeway, there's a whole area devoted to lemurs, which makes sense given Tokyoites' general affection for all things cute.