Kuroda Seiki (1866–1924) is considered the father of modern Western-style painting in Japan. This 1928-vintage hall, an annex to Tokyo National Museum, displays key works from different points in his career (which took him to France, first to study law and then painting). The most famous works in the collection, including Reading (1891) and Lakeside (1897), are in a room that only opens a few times a year; check the website for a schedule.