Tokyo University of the Arts, commonly known as Geidai, is Japan's top art school. Its collection dates back to 1887 and includes over 28,000 items, a small selection of which is displayed in frequently rotating exhibitions at this museum on the Geidai's campus at the northwest corner of Ueno-kōen.
University Art Museum
Ueno & Yanesen
