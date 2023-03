This enchanting gallery, part of the Tokyo National Museum, displays masks, metalwork and sculptures from the temple Hōryū-ji (in Nara Prefecture, dating from 607 and one of Japan's earliest temples). Most impressive is the spot-lit 1st-floor exhibition of 48 gilt Buddha statues, each only 30cm to 40cm tall and all slightly different. The spare, elegant building (1999) was designed by Taniguchi Yoshio.