Gojōten-jinja

This Inari shrine inside Ueno-kōen is most noteworthy for its photogenic succession of torii gates, which form a vermilion tunnel. This feature is typical of these types of shrines, where you will also find statues of kitsune (foxes) with red bibs – an incarnation of the Inari spirit.
