A key feature of Ueno-kōen is this large, natural pond, much of which is completely covered with giant lotuses that bloom in summer. Go bird- and botany-spotting on the boardwalk at the pond's southern end. There's also a temple here, Benten-dō (弁天堂), dedicated to Benzaiten, goddess of the waters and patron of the arts

An area of the pond is set aside for row boats (from ¥700 per hour) and swan-shaped paddle boats (¥700 for 30 minutes).