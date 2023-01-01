Kyū Iwasaki-teien

This grand residence offers a Western-style mansion designed by Josiah Conder in 1896, connected to a Japanese house built by Ōkawa Kijuro at the same time, and gardens. It was the home of Hisaya Iwasaki, son of the founder of Mitsubishi, and is a fascinating example of how the cultural elite of the early Meiji period synthesised east and west.

The Western residence is a potpourri of styles, cherry picking design elements from Britain, the US and even the Islamic world. Only a small section of the Japanese house remains, but inside it look out for the delicately painted screens. You can also have tea and sweets here while overlooking the garden.