Tokyo University (commonly called Tōdai) was founded in 1877 and is Japan's top university. The attractive and leafy campus occupies what was once the estate of the Maeda clan; the Aka-mon (Red Gate) entrance on Hongo-dōri was once part of the clan's villa. Just to the left of this you'll find the Communication Center (open 10am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday), where you can buy Tōdai products and pick up a map of the campus.

Surrounded by dense greenery, Sanshiro Pond on the Hongo campus is named for the novel by Sōseki Natsume in which the pond appears.

The UMUT Hall of Inspiration is a rather dry section of the University Museum; by far the most interesting display of Tōdai's collection of curiosities is at Intermediatheque.