Not only is this one of Japan's oldest shrines, it is also among the most beautiful – a tough call in a district packed with attractive, historic buildings. The vermilion-and-gold structure dates from the early 18th century and is offset by a long corridor of small red torii (shrine gates), which make for great photos.

The shrine is most famous, however, for its tsutsuji (azalea) bushes, which bloom in a dozen different shades of pink between early April and early May (and draw huge crowds); admission to the azalea garden is ¥200.