Sculptor Asakura Fumio (artist name Chōso; 1883–1964) built his home studio in the early 20th century and it's very much representative of architecture of the time: part Japanese-style, with tatami rooms and open verandah facing an inner garden (his home) attached to a light-filled concrete space with vaulted ceilings (his studio). Now a museum, there are many of the artist's signature realist works, mostly of people and cats, on display throughout. Visit the roof terrace for views over the neighbourhood.
Asakura Museum of Sculpture, Taitō
Top choice in Ueno & Yanesen
