Asakura Museum of Sculpture, Taitō

Sculptor Asakura Fumio (artist name Chōso; 1883–1964) built his home studio in the early 20th century and it's very much representative of architecture of the time: part Japanese-style, with tatami rooms and open verandah facing an inner garden (his home) attached to a light-filled concrete space with vaulted ceilings (his studio). Now a museum, there are many of the artist's signature realist works, mostly of people and cats, on display throughout. Visit the roof terrace for views over the neighbourhood.