Karato Ichiba

A highlight of a trip to Shimonoseki is an early-morning visit to the Karato fish market. It's a great opportunity to try sashimi for breakfast or lunch, and fish doesn't get any fresher than this – a fair bit of it will still be moving. The best days to come are Friday to Sunday, when stallholders set up tables selling bentō of sashimi and cooked dishes made from the day's catch. Note that the market is closed on some Wednesdays.

You can take away meals or eat at the counters on the mezzanine level. Buses to Karato (¥220) leave from outside the station and take about seven minutes; the 'Karato' stop is announced in English.