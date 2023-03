About 5km northeast of Shimonoseki Station, this park has superb views over the Kanmon Straits from the top of 268m-high Hino-yama. To get to the lookout's ropeway, get off the bus at Mimosusōgawa (¥260, 12 minutes). From here it's a steep 10-minute walk to the ropeway entrance. There are also buses from Shimonoseki Station (stop 3) that can drop you at the Hino-yama ropeway stop (¥260, 15 minutes, hourly).