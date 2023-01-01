This shrine is dedicated to the seven-year-old emperor Antoku, who died in 1185 in the battle of Dan-no-ura. On the left is a statue of Mimi-nashi Hōichi (Earless Hōichi), the blind bard whose musical talents get him into trouble with ghosts in a story made famous by Lafcadio Hearn.

The bright vermilion shrine is between Karato and Hino-yama, about a five-minute walk from the Karato market area. Night lights emphasise its deep red colours. From the station, get off the bus at the Akama-jingū-mae bus stop (¥260, 10 minutes).