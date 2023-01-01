Taikodani-Inari-jinja

Within walking distance of town, this thriving shrine, built in 1773 by the seventh lord Kamei Norisada, is one of the five major Inari shrines in Japan. Walk up the hillside to it through a tunnel created by hundreds of torii, which are lit up at night, creating a beautiful sight from the town. At the top is a grand shrine complex, and fabulous views of the valley and mountains.

To get here, take Tonomachi Road and turn right before the river bridge, then follow the signs. The steps should take between 10 and 20 minutes to climb; or you can drive and park on-site.