East of the river, pretty Tōkō-ji, built in 1691, is home to the tombs of five Mōri lords. The stone walkways on the hillside behind the Zen temple are flanked by almost 500 stone lanterns, which were erected by the lords' servants.

On 15 August, the lanterns are lit spectacularly at night for Hagi Mantoue (Hagi Lantern Festival; 万灯会) to honour the spirits of ancestors.