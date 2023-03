North of the town centre is Kōzan Park, where the five-storey pagoda of Rurikō-ji (瑠璃光寺), a National Treasure dating from 1442, is picturesquely situated beside a small lake. Its eaves are lit up dramatically at night (until 10pm). A small on-site museum displays miniatures of the 50-plus other five-storey pagodas in Japan. The park is also the site of the Tōshun-ji (洞春寺) and the graves of the Mōri lords.