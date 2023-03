This temple is notable for its simple, stone-dotted Zen garden, Sesshutei, designed by the painter Sesshū. From the garden, a trail leads uphill through the woods to several more temples. About 4km northeast of JR Yamaguchi Station, you can reach the temple by bicycle or taxi (about ¥1300) from central Yamaguchi. Alternatively, take the train two stops to Miyano, from where it's a 1.5km walk.