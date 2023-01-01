Yamaguchi Furusato Heritage Centre

The ground floor of this 1886 sake-merchant building (Manabi-kan; まなび館) has a small display of local crafts, including some Ōuchi dolls (lacquerware speciality of Yamaguchi), and the building itself is interesting. Go upstairs to get a closer look at the large dark-wood beams, and look in the garden for the delightful tea-ceremony room made from old sake-brewing barrels. In the modern learning centre behind the old building, you can see lacquerware being made and try it yourself (¥860; by reservation).