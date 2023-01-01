Kikuya Residence

As official merchants to the daimyō, the Kikuya family's wealth and connections allowed them to build a house well above their station (they were merchants rather than samurai). This house dates from 1604 and has a fine gate and attractive gardens, as well as numerous interesting displays of items used in daily life, including an old public phone box. Don't miss the large old maps of Hagi, which show just how little has changed in the town layout.