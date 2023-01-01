St Francis Xavier Memorial Church

Built in 1952 in honour of St Francis Xavier, this church burned down in 1991 and was rebuilt in 1998 with a clinically modern interior and geometric stained-glass windows. Sitting above the town in Kameyama-kōen, it resembles a large tent. The ground-floor Christian museum covers the life of Xavier, a Jesuit missionary, and the early history of Christianity in Japan, mostly in Japanese only. Yamaguchi was a major centre of Christian missionary activity before the religion was outlawed in 1589.

Steps opposite the church lead uphill to views of Yamaguchi.