Hakone Open-Air Museum

Occupying a verdant swath of Hakone hillside is this unmissable art safari, leading visitors past a rich array of 19th- and 20th-century sculptures and installations by leading Japanese artists as well as the likes of Henry Moore, Rodin and Miró, harmoniously plonked into the landscape. If it's raining, take shelter in the humongous Picasso Pavilion with more than 300 of his works inside, ranging from paintings and glass art to tapestry.

Kids will love the giant crochet artwork/playground with its Jenga-like exterior walls, as well as the spiral staircase of the stained-glass Symphonic Structure. End the day by soaking your feet in the outdoor footbath. Hakone Freepass holders get ¥200 off the admission price.