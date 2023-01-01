The Hakone Ropeway is a 30-minute, 4km gondola ride, taking travellers to Tōgendai from Sōun-zan. It glides over the steaming crater of Ōwakudani, one of the stops along the way. At times, increased volcanic activity at Ōwakudani results in the ropeway not operating for the sake of public safety. In such cases, a bus runs from Tōgendai to Sōun-zan.

If you've bought a round-trip ticket and the ropeway is shut down before your return, there is a refund counter.

The ropeway is included on the Hakone Freepass.