Jōgasaki-kaigan

A cliffside hiking trail winds over volcanic rock and through pine forest along the gorgeous Jōgasaki coast south of Itō. Most visitors head to Kadowaki Lighthouse and the adjacent Kadowaki-no-Umi suspension bridge 23m above the waves; from there you can hike south 6km or so to Izu-Kōgen Station, or stop halfway at the New York Lamp Museum and bus back. From Itō Station, take the bus to Jōgasaki-guchi (¥700, 40 minutes) and walk the 1.2km to the lighthouse.

The first place of note you'll get to is Bora Noya, where you can fortify yourself pre-hike with a delicious sashimi feast.