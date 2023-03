This grand inn (c 1928) is now a national monument for its fine woodwork. Each of its three storeys was designed by a different master carpenter; architecture buffs will love comparing the styles. A highlight is the Grand Hall on the 3rd floor, an ocean of tatami (120 mats!) flanked by stages. An additional ¥500 will let you take a dip in its onsen baths (weekends only).

Several of the rooms house odd little museum exhibits, and there's a tearoom with river views on the ground floor.