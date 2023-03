It takes less than 10 minutes to walk end-to-end of this quaint cobbled street shadowing a narrow stream leading to Ryōsen-ji temple. However, the appealing ambience of old houses under willow trees now occupied by cafes, jazz bars, boutique shops and restaurants will encourage you to linger.

At the east end, you can enter the old Sawamura's House (c 1915), overlooking the corner of the canal, which used to belong to a mayor of Shimoda.