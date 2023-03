In the middle of the village is its namesake temple, said to have been founded over 1200 years ago by Kōbō Daishi, the priest credited with spreading Buddhism throughout much of Japan. Zazen (zen meditation) sessions take place on Tuesdays at 9.30am (one hour) and are free to participate in.

You can wander the pleasant temple grounds for free but there's a fee if you wish to see inside the small treasure museum, which contains ancient carved buddhas and other religious works of art.