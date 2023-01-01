Okada Museum of Art

This mammoth museum showcases the dazzling Japanese, Chinese and Korean art treasures of industrialist Okada Kazuo. You could easily spend hours marvelling at the beauty of many pieces, including detailed screen paintings and exquisite pottery. Interactive, multilingual interpretive displays enhance the experience. The museum is opposite the Kowakien bus stop.

As well as admiring the treasures on display, you can explore the lush hillside garden and woodland, soak in the outdoor footbath or relax in the cafe-restaurant housed in a traditional wooden villa.