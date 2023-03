Showcasing the private collection of the late Suzuki Tsuneshi, son of the founder of the Pola Group (a cosmetics company), this impressive building displays works from Van Gogh, Cézanne, Renoir, Matisse, Picasso and Rodin, in addition to Japanese artists painting in the Western style, including Kuroda Seiki and Okada Saburosuke.

There's also a 700m nature trail winding through the museum's grounds.