Togawa-ke Oshi-no-ie Restored Pilgrim's Inn

Fuji-Yoshida's oshi-no-ie (pilgrims' inns) have served visitors to the mountain since the days when climbing Mt Fuji was a pilgrimage rather than a tourist event. Very few still function as inns but Togawa-ke Oshi-no-ie, dating to 1768 and wonderfully preserved, evokes the fascinating Edo-era practice of Mt Fuji worship, back when up to 100 pilgrims at a time would have shared the tatami floors here en route to the mountain. The audio guide is recommended.