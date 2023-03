A symbol of Mt Fuji worship, this gate was first constructed in 1788 (though the present one dates to 1955), and in clear weather frames picture-postcard views of the mountain. Stroll uphill through the gate and you'll pass the old entranceways of oshi-no-ie (pilgrims' inns), though only one or two still operate. It's a two-minute walk southeast of Fujisan Station.

At the gate, pilgrims would have had their credentials and religious allegiances checked on route to the mountain.