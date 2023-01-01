Resembling a parasol of cyprus and glass perched on a cliff above the ocean, this remarkable cafe space is the work of superstar architect Kengo Kuma (designer of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic stadium). You'll find it in the Akao Herb and Rose Garden, 5km south of Atami. The 'Yu-Yu' tourist bus stops here on its loop of Atami's sights.

A shuttle bus runs up to Coeda House from the garden's entrance, where you can while away an hour or two with coffee, orange custard tarts and ocean vistas before walking back down to the entrance via a series of terraced gardens.