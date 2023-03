A small but refined collection of Japanese and Chinese pottery, paintings and Buddhist treasures spanning a millenia awaits at this museum, built dramatically into the hillside like a Bond villain lair. Artefacts are beautifully displayed in tatami-lined alcoves, the result of a design makeover by artist Sugimoto Hiroshi, while walls of glass at various junctures confer dizzying sea views.

Buses run here from platform 8 outside Atami Station (¥170, eight minutes).