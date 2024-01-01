Hakone Sekisho

You're free to walk through this 2007 reconstruction of the feudal-era checkpoint on the Old Tōkaidō Highway, but if you want to enter any of the buildings you'll need to buy a ticket. One displays Darth Vader–like armour and grisly implements used on lawbreakers. There are basic English explanations on only some displays.
