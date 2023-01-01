Ryōsen-ji & Chōraku-ji

A 15-minute walk south of Shimoda Station is Ryōsen-ji, site of the treaty that opened Shimoda, signed by Commodore Perry and representatives of the Tokugawa shogunate. The temple's Museum of the Black Ship stands streetside, with the temple beyond. Just beyond the temple's east gate at Perry Rd, a set of steps takes you up to Chōraku-ji, where a Russo-Japanese treaty was signed in 1854; look for the cemetery and namako-kabe (black-and-white lattice-patterned) walls.