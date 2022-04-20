Established in the mid-17th century as the property of the Tokugawa clan, this formal strolling garden incorporates elements of Chinese and Japanese…
Kōrakuen & Akihabara
This swathe of central Tokyo runs alongside the Soto-bōri, the former outer moat of Edo Castle, and the Kanda-gawa. From west to east there's the old geisha district of Kagurazaka and the hallowed grounds of controversial shrine Yasukuni-jinja. In Kōrakuen the dazzling traditional garden Koishikawa Kōrakuen is a highlight, as is watching a baseball game at neighboring Tokyo Dome. Further east, browse the bookshops of Jimbōchō, the traditional restaurants of Kanda, and the electronic, pop-culture and contemporary-craft emporiums of Akihabara.
Explore Kōrakuen & Akihabara
- Koishikawa Kōrakuen
Established in the mid-17th century as the property of the Tokugawa clan, this formal strolling garden incorporates elements of Chinese and Japanese…
- KKanda Myōjin
Tracing its history back to AD 730, this splendid Shintō shrine boasts vermilion-lacquered halls surrounding a stately courtyard. Its present location…
- TTeNQ
This nifty, interactive museum is devoted to outer-space exploration and science. Timed entry tickets start you off with one of three impressive high…
- Yasukuni-jinja
Literally ‘For the Peace of the Country Shrine’, Yasukuni is the memorial shrine to Japan’s war dead, around 2.5 million souls. First built in 1869, it is…
- OOrigami Kaikan
This exhibition centre and workshop is dedicated to the quintessential Japanese art of origami, which you can learn to do yourself in classes here. There…
- YYūshū-kan
Most history museums in Japan skirt the issue of WWII or focus on the burden of the common people. Not so here: Yūshū-kan begins with Japan's samurai…
- NNikolai Cathedral
This Russian Orthodox cathedral, complete with distinctive Byzantine-style architecture, was first built in 1891 under the supervision of English…
- AAkagi-jinja
Kagurazaka’s signature shrine only bears a passing resemblance to the traditional ones around the city. In 2010 the shrine, which can trace its history…
- YYushima Seidō
Established in 1691 and later used as a school for the sons of the powerful during the Tokugawa regime, this is one of Tokyo’s handful of Confucian…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kōrakuen & Akihabara.
See
Koishikawa Kōrakuen
Established in the mid-17th century as the property of the Tokugawa clan, this formal strolling garden incorporates elements of Chinese and Japanese…
See
Kanda Myōjin
Tracing its history back to AD 730, this splendid Shintō shrine boasts vermilion-lacquered halls surrounding a stately courtyard. Its present location…
See
TeNQ
This nifty, interactive museum is devoted to outer-space exploration and science. Timed entry tickets start you off with one of three impressive high…
See
Yasukuni-jinja
Literally ‘For the Peace of the Country Shrine’, Yasukuni is the memorial shrine to Japan’s war dead, around 2.5 million souls. First built in 1869, it is…
See
Origami Kaikan
This exhibition centre and workshop is dedicated to the quintessential Japanese art of origami, which you can learn to do yourself in classes here. There…
See
Yūshū-kan
Most history museums in Japan skirt the issue of WWII or focus on the burden of the common people. Not so here: Yūshū-kan begins with Japan's samurai…
See
Nikolai Cathedral
This Russian Orthodox cathedral, complete with distinctive Byzantine-style architecture, was first built in 1891 under the supervision of English…
See
Akagi-jinja
Kagurazaka’s signature shrine only bears a passing resemblance to the traditional ones around the city. In 2010 the shrine, which can trace its history…
See
Yushima Seidō
Established in 1691 and later used as a school for the sons of the powerful during the Tokugawa regime, this is one of Tokyo’s handful of Confucian…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Kōrakuen & Akihabara
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.