Kanda Myōjin

Tracing its history back to AD 730, this splendid Shintō shrine boasts vermilion-lacquered halls surrounding a stately courtyard. Its present location dates from 1616 and the kami (gods) enshrined here are said to bring luck in business and in finding a spouse. There are also plenty of anime characters, since this is Akiba's local shrine.

In 2018 a cultural hall opened on the shrine compound including a teahouse and a souvenir shop. In mid-May on odd-numbered years, the shrine hosts the Kanda Matsuri, one of Tokyo's top three festivals.