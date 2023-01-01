Nikolai Cathedral

This Russian Orthodox cathedral, complete with distinctive Byzantine-style architecture, was first built in 1891 under the supervision of English architect Josiah Conder. The original copper dome was damaged in the 1923 earthquake, forcing the church to downsize to the (still enormous) dome that’s now in place.

The church is named for St Nikolai of Japan (1836–1912), who first arrived as chaplain of the Russian consulate in the port city of Hakodate (Hokkaidō) and through missionary work soon amassed about 30,000 faithful.