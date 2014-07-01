Origami Kaikan

This exhibition centre and workshop is dedicated to the quintessential Japanese art of origami, which you can learn to do yourself in classes here. There's a shop-gallery on the 1st floor, a gallery on the 2nd, and a workshop on the 4th where you can watch the process of making, dyeing and decorating origami paper.

Admission is free, but origami lessons (offered most days in Japanese) cost ¥1000 to ¥3000 for one to two hours, depending on the complexity of that day’s design. First-timers would do well to try for a class with the centre’s director, Kobayashi Kazuo.