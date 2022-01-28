Just off the SS131 north of Oristano, the sanctuary at Santa Cristina is an important nuraghic complex. The nuraghic village's extraordinary Bronze Age…
Western Sardinia
This part of central Sardinia boasts much of what makes the island such a beautiful and intriguing place: sublime beaches, verdant hills, ancient ruins and mysterious nuraghic temples.
In the heart of it all is Oristano, one of Sardinia's great medieval cities. It's a lively place with a gracious historic centre and laid-back atmosphere. A short hop away, the Sinis Peninsula harbours gorgeous beaches and ancient Roman ruins, while, to the north, Bosa charms with its riverside centro storico (historic centre).
For an altogether different experience, venture inland for a taste of rural Sardinia. The villages and soaring slopes of Monti Ferru are ripe for foodie touring with their prized local specialities, most notably bue rosso beef and extra-virgin olive oil.
Festival-goers will also enjoy the area. Oristano hosts colourful carnival celebrations, and the village of Sedilo stages one of Sardinia's most exhilarating events, the extraordinary S'Ardia horse race.
Explore Western Sardinia
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Sardinia.
See
Nuraghe di Santa Cristina
Just off the SS131 north of Oristano, the sanctuary at Santa Cristina is an important nuraghic complex. The nuraghic village's extraordinary Bronze Age…
See
Piazza Eleonora d’Arborea
Oristano’s elegant outdoor salon sits at the southern end of pedestrianised Corso Umberto I. An impressive, rectangular space, it comes to life on summer…
See
Basilica di Santa Giusta
This landmark Romanesque church is one of Sardinia's architectural jewels. Dating to the early 12th century, it sports a severe sandstone exterior…
See
Castello Malaspina
Commanding huge views, this hilltop castle was built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Tuscan Malaspina family. Little remains of the original…
See
Museo Casa Deriu
Housed in an elegant 19th-century townhouse, Bosa's main museum showcases local arts and artisanal crafts. Each of the three floors has a different theme…
See
Chiesa di Nostra Signora di Regnos Altos
Enclosed within the walls of the Castello Malaspina, this humble but hallowed 14th-century chapel is decorated with an extraordinary 14th-century fresco…
See
Chiesa di San Leonardo de Siete Fuentes
This charming 12th-century Romanesque church, which once belonged to the Knights of St John of Jerusalem, forms the centrepiece of the tiny woodland…
See
Is Aruttas
One of the peninsula's most famous beaches, Is Aruttas is a pristine arc of white sand fronted by translucent aquamarine waters. For years its quartz sand…
See
Spiaggia dell'Arco
On the northern fringe of the beachside community of S'Archittu, the Spiaggia dell’Arco features a dramatic stone arch that rises 6m above the emerald…
