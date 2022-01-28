©Kojin/Shutterstock

Western Sardinia

This part of central Sardinia boasts much of what makes the island such a beautiful and intriguing place: sublime beaches, verdant hills, ancient ruins and mysterious nuraghic temples.

In the heart of it all is Oristano, one of Sardinia's great medieval cities. It's a lively place with a gracious historic centre and laid-back atmosphere. A short hop away, the Sinis Peninsula harbours gorgeous beaches and ancient Roman ruins, while, to the north, Bosa charms with its riverside centro storico (historic centre).

For an altogether different experience, venture inland for a taste of rural Sardinia. The villages and soaring slopes of Monti Ferru are ripe for foodie touring with their prized local specialities, most notably bue rosso beef and extra-virgin olive oil.

Festival-goers will also enjoy the area. Oristano hosts colourful carnival celebrations, and the village of Sedilo stages one of Sardinia's most exhilarating events, the extraordinary S'Ardia horse race.

Explore Western Sardinia

  • N

    Nuraghe di Santa Cristina

    Just off the SS131 north of Oristano, the sanctuary at Santa Cristina is an important nuraghic complex. The nuraghic village's extraordinary Bronze Age…

  • P

    Piazza Eleonora d’Arborea

    Oristano’s elegant outdoor salon sits at the southern end of pedestrianised Corso Umberto I. An impressive, rectangular space, it comes to life on summer…

  • B

    Basilica di Santa Giusta

    This landmark Romanesque church is one of Sardinia's architectural jewels. Dating to the early 12th century, it sports a severe sandstone exterior…

  • Castello Malaspina

    Commanding huge views, this hilltop castle was built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Tuscan Malaspina family. Little remains of the original…

  • M

    Museo Casa Deriu

    Housed in an elegant 19th-century townhouse, Bosa's main museum showcases local arts and artisanal crafts. Each of the three floors has a different theme…

  • I

    Is Aruttas

    One of the peninsula's most famous beaches, Is Aruttas is a pristine arc of white sand fronted by translucent aquamarine waters. For years its quartz sand…

  • S

    Spiaggia dell'Arco

    On the northern fringe of the beachside community of S'Archittu, the Spiaggia dell’Arco features a dramatic stone arch that rises 6m above the emerald…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Sardinia.

  • See

  • See

  • See

  • See

  • See

  • See

  • See

