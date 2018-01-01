Welcome to Nusa Tenggara
You’ll also find a human diversity that is unmatched even in multicultural Indonesia. Animist rituals and tribal traditions still thrive alongside minarets, temples, convents and chapels, and though Bahasa Indonesia is the lingua franca, each main island has at least one native language, often subdivided into dialects. Whether your wish is to drop into the easy, tourist-ready life of a car-free Gili island, or you crave something, somewhere less comfortable, more challenging and a shade deeper, you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.
Top experiences in Nusa Tenggara
Nusa Tenggara activities
Gili Island Snorkeling Day Trip
Northern Coast Gili Islands Snorkeling ItineraryOur guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby at 8:00am then drive you to Nipah bay the nearest port through Gili islands, upon arrival at Gili Trawangan your guide and boat captain will drop you off to Gili Trawangan for wandering and enjoy Gili Trawangan atmosphere, you will have chance to discover Gili Trawangan at your own leisure time as we will be at Gili Trawangan for about 1 hour or as you desire. Gili Trawangan offers you few activities to be exploring such as cycling or seeing Gili by horse cart, knowing that those two kinds of transportation are allowed to be operating in every Gilis.Our meeting point in Gili Trawangan is at Turtle conservation house. After enjoy your time there then we will take you to Gili Meno for your first snorkeling activity from the boat at bounty reef garden. It has wide reef garden and various types of fishes and a big Pontoon wreck sunk down under 16 meters. Next visit to Gili Air for lunch and relaxing. After lunch you are welcome to explore Gili Air for a short time or enjoy your next activity of fishfeeding while snorkel. Hundreds of beauty little fish will surround you waiting for you to feed them. After enjoying all these activities we then cross Gili Air to the closest port Teluk Kodek, about 20 minutes away by boat, where the car is wait to transfer you back to your hotel. End of program
Northern Lombok Day Trip
Our guide and driver will pick you up at your hotel at 8am and drive you to Narmada Park where you can see the Replica of Rinjani Mountain which was built by Balinese king Anak Agung in 1727. The replica of Rinjani Mountain used to be the place for the king to meditate in his old age. After visiting Narmada Park you will continue your journey to Sembalun Lawang where you can see Rinjani Mountain very close from this area. Sembalun also known as the main gate for trekking Rinjani Mountain. Along the way to Sembalun you will see a huge rice paddy field and strawberry plantation. Visit the Rinjani National Park office to get a better known about the second highest volcano mountain in Indonesia.From Sembalun you will continue your journey to Bayan to visit the oldest mosque in Lombok. From Bayan you will visit Sendang Gile waterfall which also located in Rinjani National Park area. Sendang Gile waterfall is the biggest waterfall in Lombok and from Sendang Giloe waterfall you will walk through jungle trek and cross a river to visit the second waterfall named Tiu Kelep Waterfall where you can swim in the pool.After visiting both waterfalls you will continue to visit Senaru the traditional village where the mountain tribal live and the civilization of the past century still exist as the part of the nature. After visiting the village, your driver will drive you back to your hotel and on the way back to your hotel you can stop over at Malimbu Cliff where you can stop over to take a picture of 3 Gili islands and Mount Agung Bali if the weather is clear. Arrive in your hotel to end the tour.
Private North Lombok Highlands, Waterfalls and Volcanoes Tour
With an early morning start, drive along the Northern Coastline of Lombok, enjoy the stunning ocean views as you make your way to the village of Segentar, a traditional Sasak Village. Continue along to the village of Batu Koq, the starting point of your walk to the waterfalls. It’s roughly a fifteen minute walk down to the first waterfall, Tiu Kelep. Enjoy a short relaxing break before continuing on to the next waterfall. Walk through the lush green vegetation to Sendang Gila Waterfall, the powerful spray of the waterfall will have you mesmerized. Heading back to the car park and continue onward to Sembalun Village, situated on a highland with an altitude of more than 1000 meters above sea level, this spot offers one of the best panoramic views overlooking Rinjani Volcano. On the way back to your hotel, drive via Rinjani National Park where you will have the opportunity to see the black-long-tail monkeys as they play around in the forest.
Boat Transfer from Bali to Gili Islands
Gili islands have become one of the best and most popular tourist destinations in Indonesia over the last years. Each island has several small resorts, usually consisting of a collection of huts for tourists, a small pool, and restaurant. Automobiles and motorized traffic are prohibited on the islands by local ordinance, so the preferred method of transportation is by foot and bicycle or the horse-drawn carriage. Diving in and around the Gilis island is also popular due to the abundance of marine life and attractive coral formations. The fast-boat transfer to the Gili islands takes place twice a day from Bali, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, both from the Padang Bai Harbour. Your transfer includes shuttle pickup and drop-off in Ubud, Kuta, Seminyak, Jimbaran, Legian, Canggu, Denpasar, and Sanur roughly 2.5 to 3.5 hours before the boat departs. The vessel is comfortable and air-conditioned with safety equipment and a capacity of 170 people.The trip from Padang Bai to the Gilis takes about 1.5-hours on the sea. You can watch entertainment from the LED TV during the transfer, and soft drinks and mineral water are for sale on board. While cruising, enjoy a beautiful sea view from the upper deck.Your ticket is for a round-trip transfer, and you must inform the tour operator of the day when you wish to return from the Gili Islands, at the check-in counter before your departure.On your return day, the boat leaves twice a day from the Gili Islands back to Padang Bai. The first boat leaves Gili Trawangan at 10:30am and from Gili Air at 11:30am. The second boat leaves Gili Trawangan at 3pm and from Gili Air at 3:30pm. Upon arrival in Padang Bai, the professional and friendly staff will escort you to your official shuttle transport for transfer back to Ubud, Sanur, Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu, or Jimbaran without any additional fee, unless your hotel is outside the shuttle service area.
Private Airport Transfer - Lombok International Airport to Hotel
Skip the stress of navigating through a busy airport and enjoy a private arrival transfer. After landing at Lombok International Airport (LOP) and clearing customs, you will collect your luggage before being greeted by your courteous driver who will be holding a sign board with your name on it in the arrivals area. Your driver will direct you to your comfortable and climate-controlled private vehicle before taking you directly to your accommodation or destination in one of the following areas: Kuta Lombok, Mataram, Cakranegara, Sweta, Ampenan, Senggigi, Bangsal, Nipah, Teluk Nare, Bayan, Senaru, and Sembalun.Vehicles can accommodate up to 6 people.
Private Tour: Amazing Waterfalls of Lombok
Your full-day adventure is one of the most spectacular outdoor trips you can take in Lombok. You will be able to reach the overlook of one of the biggest waterfalls in Lombok. Accompanied by your professional guide, explore and discover incredible natural surroundings including huge waterfalls. You will be picked up from your hotel in Lombok or at the Lombok International Airport where your guide will meet you at 8:45am (Flexible depend on Customer request). You will then be taken in a private vehicle to the Tanjung Traditional Market on a 1-hour drive. You will be able to see Traditional Market Activity, buy some fruits etc and take your pictures with them. Head to Senaru Village where two huge amazing waterfalls called Sendang Gile Waterfall and Tiu Kelep Waterfall are located. Upon arrival at Sendang Gile Waterfall you can take a shower under fresh cool water which local people believe that this water will make you stay young. After enjoying the first waterfall it is time to visit Tiu Kelep Waterfall which takes 30 minutes through the jungle and across the river. At Tiu Kelep Waterfall you also can take bathe and swim in the natural pool. After visiting the waterfall head back to your car and the driver will drive you to the traditional village known as Senaru Village to see an old tribe of Lombok then being driven back to your hotel or the Lombok International Airport.