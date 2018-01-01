Boat Transfer from Bali to Gili Islands

Gili islands have become one of the best and most popular tourist destinations in Indonesia over the last years. Each island has several small resorts, usually consisting of a collection of huts for tourists, a small pool, and restaurant. Automobiles and motorized traffic are prohibited on the islands by local ordinance, so the preferred method of transportation is by foot and bicycle or the horse-drawn carriage. Diving in and around the Gilis island is also popular due to the abundance of marine life and attractive coral formations. The fast-boat transfer to the Gili islands takes place twice a day from Bali, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, both from the Padang Bai Harbour. Your transfer includes shuttle pickup and drop-off in Ubud, Kuta, Seminyak, Jimbaran, Legian, Canggu, Denpasar, and Sanur roughly 2.5 to 3.5 hours before the boat departs. The vessel is comfortable and air-conditioned with safety equipment and a capacity of 170 people.The trip from Padang Bai to the Gilis takes about 1.5-hours on the sea. You can watch entertainment from the LED TV during the transfer, and soft drinks and mineral water are for sale on board. While cruising, enjoy a beautiful sea view from the upper deck.Your ticket is for a round-trip transfer, and you must inform the tour operator of the day when you wish to return from the Gili Islands, at the check-in counter before your departure.On your return day, the boat leaves twice a day from the Gili Islands back to Padang Bai. The first boat leaves Gili Trawangan at 10:30am and from Gili Air at 11:30am. The second boat leaves Gili Trawangan at 3pm and from Gili Air at 3:30pm. Upon arrival in Padang Bai, the professional and friendly staff will escort you to your official shuttle transport for transfer back to Ubud, Sanur, Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu, or Jimbaran without any additional fee, unless your hotel is outside the shuttle service area.