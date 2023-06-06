Flores

Overview

Flores, the island given a pretty but incongruous Portuguese name by its 16th-century colonists, has become Indonesia’s Next Big Thing. The serpentine, 670km Trans-Flores Hwy runs the length of the island, skirting knife-edge ridges, brushing by paddy-fringed villages and opening up dozens of areas few tourists explore.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kelimutu

    Kelimutu National Park

    Flores

    Kelimutu National Park is a Nusa Tenggara must. Its centrepiece is Gunung Kelimutu, crowned by three startling lakes that shift colour thanks to…

  • Koka Beach near Paga in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

    Pantai Koka

    Flores

    About 5km west of Pantai Paga, look for a small, partially paved road that runs for 2km through a cocoa plantation to a stunning double bay. Facing a…

  • Spider Web Rice Fields

    Spider Web Rice Fields

    Flores

    The greatest local site is actually 20km west of Ruteng near Cara kampung. The legendary Spider Web Rice Fields are vast creations shaped as implied,…

  • Bena

    Bena

    Flores

    Resting on Inerie's flank, Bena is one of the most traditional Ngada villages. It's home to nine clans and its stone monuments are the region’s best…

  • Liang Bua

    Liang Bua

    Flores

    The limestone Liang Bua cave, where the remains of the Flores ‘hobbit’ were famously found in 2003, is about 14km north of Ruteng. Archaeologists believe…

  • Wawo Muda

    Wawo Muda

    Flores

    Wawo Muda (1753m) is the latest volcano to emerge in Flores, exploding in 2001 and leaving behind a mini-Kelimutu, complete with several small crater…

  • Seventeen Islands Marine Park

    Seventeen Islands Marine Park

    Flores

    These uninhabited islands are as diverse as they are beautiful. The mangrove isle of Pulau Ontoloe hosts a massive colony of flying foxes and a few Komodo…

  • Sikka

    Sikka

    Flores

    The charming seaside village of Sikka is one of Flores’ first Portuguese settlements. Its kings dominated the Maumere region until the 20th century. The…

View of the south end of Padar Island

Beaches

Island-hopping through Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Aug 11, 2017 • 5 min read

